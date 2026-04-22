37-Year-Old Divorced IITian Seeks ‘Below 30, Virgin & Brahmin’ Bride; Matchmaker’s Double Standard Exposé Sparks Debate - VIDEO

AI generated image

A matchmaking professional’s viral social media post has ignited widespread discussion online after she revealed why she refused to work with a prospective client whose expectations for a bride left many stunned.

Matchmaker calls out client’s controversial criteria

Relationship consultant and matchmaker Oendrila Kapoor recently shared an experience involving a man she declined to represent, citing what she described as deeply patriarchal and impractical expectations.

According to Kapoor, the man, a 37-year-old divorced IIT graduate and company director, approached her seeking help finding a wife. However, his list of requirements quickly raised red flags.

He reportedly insisted on a bride who was under 30 years old, unmarried, belonged to the Brahmin community, and had “no past relationships.” Kapoor said the client justified his preference by claiming he had read research suggesting women with multiple past partners were more likely to be unfaithful, though he failed to provide any credible source.

A double standard that triggered pushback

Kapoor challenged the man’s reasoning, questioning why he believed a younger, never-married woman would choose to marry a divorced individual with his own relationship history.

During their conversation, the man allegedly argued that his past should not be judged equally because he was a man, a response Kapoor said highlighted a clear double standard.

She later explained online that preferences in relationships are natural, but expectations rooted in entitlement or gender bias often ignore the reality of compatibility and mutual choice.

Trust issues with online matchmaking platforms

The client also reportedly expressed distrust toward digital matchmaking apps, claiming many profiles were fraudulent. He sought Kapoor’s services mainly to “vet and verify” potential matches rather than rely solely on online platforms.

Despite this, Kapoor declined the assignment, stating that she could not support criteria she considered unrealistic and unfair.

Viral post sparks social media debate

The Instagram post quickly gained traction, crossing tens of thousands of views within a day and prompting heated discussions in the comments section.

Many users criticised the man’s demands, calling them outdated and reflective of lingering societal expectations placed disproportionately on women. Others pointed out that remarriage dynamics often require flexibility and emotional maturity from both partners rather than rigid checklists.

Several commenters argued that individuals who have been divorced may benefit from seeking partners with similar life experiences, while others focused on the broader issue of gendered expectations in arranged marriage culture.