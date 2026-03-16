NIMA Urges Defence Industrial Cluster In Nashik, Defence Secretary Promises Review | Sourced

Nashik: Considering the favourable ecosystem available in Nashik for the production of defence equipment and materials, the proposal to establish a Defence Industrial Cluster in the city will certainly be examined positively, Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has assured.



During his visit to Nashik, the Union Defence Secretary met a delegation from the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) led by its president Ashish Nahar. The delegation submitted a memorandum requesting the establishment of a Defence Industrial Cluster in Nashik and held detailed discussions on the proposal.

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The memorandum highlighted that Nashik has already emerged as one of India’s important defence manufacturing centres due to the aircraft manufacturing division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The facility has successfully transitioned from licensed production of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft to full-scale indigenous manufacturing.



In October 2025, the Defence Minister inaugurated the third production line for the HAL Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft and the second final assembly line for the HAL HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft at HAL Nashik. The expansion is expected to significantly increase production of indigenous fighter jets and trainer aircraft for India’s defence needs.



The memorandum also noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared Nashik as a dedicated Defence and Aerospace hub for the state, and plans are underway to develop a defence corridor in the region. As a result, Nashik already has strong infrastructure, skilled manpower and a robust supply chain ecosystem.



If a dedicated Defence Industrial Cluster is established in Nashik, several key benefits are expected:

MSMEs will get a focused platform to manufacture high-precision components, sub-systems and assemblies for programmes such as Tejas, HTT-40, Su-30 upgrades, MRO activities and future defence projects.



An integrated vendor network can be developed, reducing dependence on imports and foreign OEMs for critical spare parts.

Nashik can evolve into a self-reliant defence manufacturing hub aligned with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.



Considering these factors, NIMA president Ashish Nahar urged the Ministry of Defence to take an early decision on setting up the Defence Industrial Cluster in Nashik. The association also expressed readiness to provide detailed proposals, MSME mapping, land availability data and coordination with the state government for the project.

The delegation that met the Defence Secretary included NIMA president Ashish Nahar, vice-president Manish Rawal, and secretary Rajendra Ahire.