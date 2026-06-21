NIMA & MCCIA Pledge Joint Efforts For Nashik’s Holistic Development | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) have jointly resolved to work together for the overall development of Nashik district, including industry, trade, agriculture, and infrastructure.



NIMA felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of the Maharashtra Chamber, including Sunita Falagune, who was elected Vice President for North Maharashtra; Vedanshu Patil, who was elected as a member of the Management Committee; and other members of the newly formed executive body. The felicitation ceremony was led by NIMA President Ashish Nahar and members of the association’s executive committee.



Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Nahar emphasised the need to create a harmonious environment among entrepreneurs, traders, and workers in Nashik. He also highlighted the importance of promoting industrial and agricultural exports and improving transportation and connectivity infrastructure through collaborative efforts.



Responding to the felicitation, newly elected Vice President Sunita Falagune expressed confidence that NIMA, as one of Nashik’s leading industrial organisations, would extend valuable support to the Chamber’s initiatives. She stated that such cooperation would play a crucial role in advancing the region’s development agenda.



Former Chamber President Santosh Mandlecha noted that both NIMA and the Maharashtra Chamber are influential institutions and that the newly elected office-bearers carry a significant responsibility to work together for Nashik’s progress.



The event was attended by several prominent industrialists and dignitaries, including NIMA Vice Presidents Kishor Rathi and Manish Rawal; Secretary Rajendra Ahire; Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere; along with Kiran Patil, Sudhir Badgujar, Viral Thakkar, Rajendra Kothawade, Kailas Patil, Ravindra Zhope, Govind Borse, Praful Sancheti, Dipali Chandak, Sandeep Somvanshi, Mithila Kapadnis, Jayashree Kulkarni, Mahendra Bachhav, Jayant Jogalekar, Kailas Aher, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Vasudev Bhagat, Rajesh Singhal, Sachin Kankarej, Kiran Waje, Shashi Navale, Nitin Avhad, Ravi Punde, Anil Mantri, Dilip Pingale, Vrunda Rawal, Aditi Nirgule, Prakash Gunjal, Sharad Tarale, N.T. Gajare; and many other entrepreneurs and stakeholders.