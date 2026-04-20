Newly Built Road Dividers Demolished In Beed Due To Planning Lapses | Sourced

Beed: A major road project in Beed has come under criticism after newly constructed dividers on Barshi Road were demolished within days of completion due to a basic planning error.

The issue has raised serious concerns about the Rs 34 crore road modernisation project, which covers a 2.5-kilometre stretch from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Barshi Naka. The project is being handled by the National Highway Administration and its contractors.

According to officials, the contractor failed to leave mandatory gaps in the road dividers. As per safety rules, at least a 6-foot gap must be provided every 80 to 100 metres to allow vehicles to cross or take U-turns. However, a continuous divider wall was constructed without any such openings.

The mistake came to light soon after the work was completed. Authorities then ordered the immediate demolition of parts of the divider. Workers were seen breaking the newly built structures near the police superintendent's office.

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Engineer Rajendra Bhopale confirmed the error. He said the contractor had missed providing the required gaps. He added that demolition work is now underway, and additional machinery has been brought in to speed up corrections.

The incident has triggered anger among local residents. Many have called it a waste of public money and poor use of taxpayer funds. People are also questioning the overall quality of the project.

The roadwork has already been facing delays. Recently, District Collector Vivek Johnson reviewed the project and instructed officials to complete it before the monsoon. Despite this, progress on road widening and strengthening remains slow, causing daily inconvenience to commuters.

With the latest blunder, the project is now under further scrutiny, and residents are demanding accountability from both officials and contractors.