Newborn In Arms, Dreams In Heart: Nanded Woman Appears For HSC Exam With Newborn, Felicitated By College | Sourced

Nanded: In a heartwarming gesture, a woman who appeared for her Class 12 board examination while carrying her newborn baby was felicitated at People’s College in Nanded on Wednesday.

The Higher Secondary (Class 12) board examinations in Maharashtra, which began on February 10, concluded on Wednesday. At the examination centre at People’s College in Nanded, the exams were conducted smoothly and peacefully, with a total of 861 candidates appearing.

To ensure transparency and prevent malpractices, the examination process was monitored through Zoom-based webcasting. Flying squads and static monitoring teams deployed by the administration also kept a close watch.

During the examination period, an emotional moment unfolded at the centre when 21-year-old mother Sheetal Chandrakant Chite arrived to write her exam while carrying her newborn baby. The sight moved many present at the centre.

Recognising her determination to continue her education despite new motherhood, the college administration extended special support. A dedicated ‘Matrusneh’ room was set up at the college, where a cradle was arranged so the baby could rest while she wrote her exam.

Her commitment to balancing education and motherhood drew appreciation from many. On the final day of the examination, marking the occasion of International Women's Day, the college honoured her.

Officiating Principal Dr Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar felicitated Sheetal and presented a cradle for her baby as a token of appreciation.

The examination centre was overseen by Centre Superintendent Vijay Kadam, Co-superintendent G.D. Tadod, Dr Vinod Chavan, Sharad Dahale, Suryakant Raut and Sandesh Landge, among others.