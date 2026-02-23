Maharashtra: Girl Appears For Class 12 Exam 1.5 Hours After Father’s Funeral In Latur | Sourced

A 17-year-old girl in Latur district displayed remarkable determination by appearing for her Class 12 Mathematics examination barely hours after performing her father’s last rites.

Shivani Madhav Devkatte, a resident of Gugdal village in Ahmedpur tehsil, lost her father, Madhav Devkatte, to a sudden heart attack on Friday evening. He worked as a driver in Pune and was the sole earner of the family. His funeral was held on Saturday morning in the village amid grief and mourning.

Shivani is a student of Sambhaji Kendre College, Jalkoat, said BT Lahane, Principal of Sambhaji Kendre College, Jalkoat.

Despite the emotional shock, Shivani chose to honour her father’s dream of seeing her educated. Her examination was scheduled at 11 am at Shri Gurudatt Junior College, Jalkoat. Within about one and a half hours of the funeral, she gathered herself and travelled nearly 50 kilometres to reach the centre on time.

She wrote the paper, driven by her resolve to fulfil her father’s aspirations.

Her courage and commitment to education have drawn admiration across Latur district, with many calling her effort an inspiring example of perseverance in the face of personal tragedy.