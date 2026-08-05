New Look For Pimpri-Chinchwad Special Branch: Renovated Office, Fresh Uniform Introduced | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey inaugurated the renovation of the Special Branch office of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), officials announced on Wednesday.

Officials said that to enhance operational efficiency, a change in uniform has also been introduced. The renovation was done under the orders and guidance of IPS Choubey.

New Dress Code For Special Branch...

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Narawad of the Special Branch Two said, "Under the new dress code, a white shirt and black trousers have been specified for police officers, while a light blue shirt, grey trousers, and a coat featuring the PCPC logo have been designated for police personnel."

Narawad said that this change is set to more effectively underline office discipline, uniformity, and professionalism.

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'Work Efficiently & Dedicatedly'

On this event, Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey extended his best wishes to the officers and personnel of the Special Branch. He directed them to work efficiently and dedicatedly to provide citizens with more accessible, transparent, and prompt services.

He also expressed confidence that modern amenities, a structured office environment, and updated working methods would make citizen-centric services significantly more effective.

What Is Special Branch?

The Special Branch (SB) is the intelligence wing of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, responsible for gathering, analysing and verifying information related to law and order, public safety and national security. Unlike the Crime Branch, which investigates offences after they occur, the Special Branch focuses on preventing incidents through advance intelligence.

Its duties include monitoring protests, communal tensions, political activities and security threats, assessing confidential information, assisting with security planning for VIP visits, festivals and elections, and conducting verification work such as passport and tenant checks. It serves as the commissionerate's "eyes and ears", providing timely intelligence to help police prevent potential law and order issues.