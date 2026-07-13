'New Education Policy Will Transform India': Murlidhar Mohol Inaugurates Junior College Building In Pune

The new building of the Vaidehi Dattaji Gaikwad Junior College, run by the Khadki Shikshan Sanstha, was inaugurated on Saturday. Seen on the occasion are Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, President Krishnakumar Goyal, Adv. S. K. Jain, Dattaji Gaikwad, Vaidehi Gaikwad, Parashuram Wadekar, and others. | Sourced

Pune: "The new National Education Policy has been implemented across the country, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). Its impact will soon be felt. However, it is essential for educational institutions to adopt state-of-the-art technology while teaching the new generation," said Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Co-Operation.

He praised Khadki Shikshan Sanstha for initiating instruction using interactive boards instead of traditional blackboards, describing this move as the harbinger of significant change.

Mohol inaugurated the new building of the Sanstha’s Vaidehi Dattaji Gaikwad Junior College on Saturday. He was speaking at the event, which was presided over by Krishnakumar Goyal, president of Khadki Shikshan Sanstha.

Also present on the occasion were the Sanstha’s former President Adv. S. K. Jain, renowned entrepreneur Dattaji Gaikwad, Vaidehi Gaikwad, Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar, Vice President Anil Mehta, Secretary Anand Chhajed, Joint Secretary Surajbhan Agarwal, Khadki Cantonment Board Vice President Abhay Sawant, Corporator Sunil Pande, and Corporator Sapna Chhajed.

Mohol remarked, "Pune is regarded as a major hub of education—a 'Pandhari' (pilgrimage centre) of learning—for the entire country. Here, alongside the pursuit of knowledge, significant efforts are made to preserve sports and culture. Naturally, major universities and colleges operate here, and Khadki Shikshan Sanstha has made a valuable contribution to this landscape.

Throughout the Sanstha’s 113-year history, its alumni have emerged as prominent figures who have made significant contributions to society." "It is they who have worked to strengthen the parent organisation."

Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar and President Krishnakumar Goyal also shared their thoughts. The organisation's secretary, Anand Chhajed, delivered the introductory remarks. Dr Sanjay Chakane anchored the event, while Adv. Ajay Suryavanshi proposed the vote of thanks. Krishnakumar Goyal, Anil Mehta, Surajbhan Agarwal, Rajendra Bhutada, and Savita Nair felicitated the dignitaries.

"Education is not merely a means to secure a job but a force that shapes society. Inspired by this very thought, the Khadki Shikshan Sanstha has been working ceaselessly for the past 113 years. Through the organisation, students are consistently provided opportunities to develop their artistic and sports talents alongside receiving academic knowledge. This educational institution is not just a structure of walls or a building but a living tradition that uninterruptedly carries forward a legacy of imparting knowledge across generations," said Krishnakumar Goyal, President of Khadki Shikshan Sanstha.