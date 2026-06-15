Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates IDEAL Centre In Panvel, Promotes Tech-Driven Learning In Govt Schools | CMO Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the ‘IDEAL Centre’ (Interactive Digital, Experimental, Administration and Learning Centre) at P.M. Shri Raigad Zilla Parishad Primary School in Vahal, Panvel, highlighting the Maharashtra government's efforts to strengthen technology-driven learning and improve the quality of education in government-run schools.

According to a X post by 'CMO Maharashtra', the inauguration took place during the ‘Shala Praveshotsav 2026’ (School Enrollment Festival), where the Chief Minister attended as the chief guest and interacted with students and teachers at the school. Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said that the educational transformation taking place in Zilla Parishad schools across the state is encouraging students who had previously shifted to private institutions to return to government schools.

He noted that the newly established IDEAL Centre would play a significant role in making learning more engaging and effective in the digital era. The facility has been developed to provide students with technology-enabled education through modern digital infrastructure and advanced learning tools.

Digital learning infrastructure

The IDEAL Centre offers curriculum content for students from Classes 1 to 8 in both video and audio formats. Students can access learning materials in three languages, English, Marathi and Urdu, enabling greater accessibility and inclusivity in education. The centre also includes software-based learning facilities designed for both students and teachers.

To support digital learning, the facility has been equipped with 24 computers for students and one dedicated computer for teachers. It also features modern educational infrastructure such as e-desks, an e-podium, interactive whiteboards, screen presentation systems and exam management facilities.

A key feature of the centre is that its software is designed to operate up to 90 per cent offline, reducing dependence on continuous internet connectivity and ensuring uninterrupted learning even in areas with limited network access.

Focus on holistic education

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the availability of the entire curriculum through audiovisual platforms would help teachers deliver lessons more effectively while making learning more interesting and accessible for students. He added that the online examination system integrated into the centre would improve both the speed and quality of the education process.

Fadnavis also stressed the importance of imparting values beyond academics. He said schools must help students develop an understanding of constitutional values, civic rights and duties, cleanliness, environmental conservation and social responsibility.

“The state government is committed to creating outstanding future citizens through these schools,” the Chief Minister said while emphasising the role of education in nation-building.

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