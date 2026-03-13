NDMA Conducts 3-Day CBRN Emergency Preparedness Training Programme For Stakeholders At Pune Airport |

A three-day training programme on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) emergency preparedness was successfully conducted at Pune Airport from 5 to 7 March 2026. The programme was organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India, in coordination with the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM).

The training initiative was aimed at strengthening preparedness at critical Points of Entry, particularly airports, which serve as vital nodes in national transportation and international connectivity. The programme focused on enhancing institutional readiness, inter-agency coordination, and operational response capabilities in the event of a CBRN-related emergency.

During the three-day programme, participants received technical inputs, operational protocols, and practical guidance on identifying, managing, and responding to CBRN threats. The sessions covered key areas such as risk assessment, emergency response planning, incident command structures, and safety protocols. In addition, the programme included case studies and scenario-based learning modules, enabling participants to simulate and better understand real-world emergency situations.

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A total of 25 participants representing key airport stakeholders attended the training. These included personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), cargo handling agencies, airline operators, and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), all of whom play a critical role in maintaining safety and security within the airport ecosystem. The multi-stakeholder participation helped promote better coordination, communication, and collective preparedness among operational agencies, which is essential during complex emergency situations.

This initiative is expected to significantly strengthen the preparedness and response framework at Pune Airport, enabling stakeholders to effectively handle potential CBRN incidents while ensuring the safety of passengers, airport personnel, and airport infrastructure. Such capacity-building programmes contribute to reinforcing national disaster preparedness standards and aligning airport emergency response mechanisms with global best practices in aviation safety and disaster management.