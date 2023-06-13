 NDA Cadets Conclude Indira Col Hike As Part Of 75th Anniversary Celebrations
Spanning from May 31 to June 13, the hike showcased the spirit of adventure and resilience of the NDA cadets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
The cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) successfully concluded their hike to Indira Col, the northernmost corner of India, on Tuesday. The expedition, undertaken as part of the NDA's ongoing 75th-anniversary celebrations, involved a team of 10 cadets and 3 instructors. Spanning from May 31 to June 13, the hike showcased the spirit of adventure and resilience of the NDA cadets.

As the NDA approaches its 75th anniversary in January 2024, the academy has planned a year-long series of events to commemorate this historic occasion. These celebrations include seminars on leadership, exciting excursions, sailing expeditions, thrilling river rafting, cross-country flying on Super Dimona aircraft, a captivating car rally, and a spirited sports meet. These activities serve as a tribute to the visionary founders of the NDA and pay homage to the sacrifices made by its alumni in safeguarding the nation.

Since its establishment after India's independence from the British, the NDA has evolved into a prestigious tri-services military academy, attracting the finest young minds from India and friendly foreign countries.

