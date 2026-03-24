'NCP To Hold Talks With Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT For Unopposed Bypolls In Baramati': Sunil Tatkare

Sunil Tatkare | ANI

Mumbai: NCP leader Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday said that the party is keen to ensure that the upcoming by-election for the Baramati assembly constituency in Maharashtra is held unopposed and will initiate talks with the Opposition parties.

Bypolls to Baramati in Pune and Rahuri in Ahilyanagar, necessitated by the deaths of then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and BJP legislator Shivaji Kardile, respectively, will be held on April 23.

Speaking to reporters, Tatkare said Deputy Chief Minister would file her nomination from the Baramati seat on April 6.

Tatkare said that he, along with senior leader Praful Patel, will hold discussions with Congress leaders in Delhi and also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"If required, Praful Patel and I will discuss with senior Congress leaders in Delhi to ensure that the bypoll is held unopposed. We want this by-election to be held unopposed, given the circumstances of the unfortunate death of Ajit Pawar," he said.

He further thanked NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule for announcing that her party would not field a candidate, but noted that the Congress had indicated it may contest the election.

NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar (66) was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28 this year.

Earlier, the Congress dismissed calls to make the upcoming bypolls unopposed, while asserting that elections must be contested. The party's state chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, had stated that there was no consensus within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the matter.

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