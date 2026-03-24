Chilling Highway SCAM In Maharashtra! Mumbai Man Cornered By Fake Recovery Agents Claiming ₹10 Lakh Dues Near Lonavala - VIDEO |

A Mumbai resident’s unsettling experience on a highway near Lonavala has gone viral after he shared details of the incident on Reddit, raising concerns about possible impersonation by recovery agents and road safety risks.

Car Purchase And Journey Details

The user stated that he had purchased a second hand 2017 Hyundai Verna in November 2025 through a dealership in Goregaon. The vehicle, registered under MH12, was bought for ₹5 lakh and officially transferred to his name at the Mumbai RTO in December 2025.

On 21 March, the user, who described himself as a new driver, was travelling towards Lonavala when he noticed two men following his car for a few kilometres.

Confrontation On Isolated Stretch

The situation escalated when the men stopped his vehicle under a flyover on a relatively deserted road towards Pune. They allegedly asked him to roll down the windows and claimed that the car carried an outstanding loan of ₹10 lakh from a bank, demanding cooperation.

The driver, however, remained cautious and only partially lowered his window. He maintained that the car was legally registered in his name and suggested they contact the original owner if there were any concerns.

Police Call Changes Situation

Sensing danger, the driver immediately contacted the police. After a brief exchange lasting around ten minutes, the men reportedly changed their tone and left the spot once they realised that authorities had been alerted. Before leaving, they questioned how the car had been transferred without a no objection certificate.

Loan Records Raise Questions

Upon returning home, the user checked the vehicle’s history and found that the loan taken in 2018 had been closed within the same year, with hypothecation removed. This contradicted the claims made by the unidentified men, making the incident appear suspicious.

Online Reactions Urge Caution

The post triggered strong reactions online, with many users warning against stopping in such situations. Several advised drivers to head directly to the nearest police station and avoid engaging with unknown individuals on isolated roads, highlighting concerns over safety and potential scams.

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