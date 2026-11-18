NCP (SP) Youth Wing Stages Protest Against BJP, Demands FIR In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case | File Pic

Pune, Nov 18: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) youth wing staged a protest at Alka Chowk in Pune on Wednesday in support of MLA Rohit Pawar, demanding registration of an FIR and a thorough investigation into the plane crash involving former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The protest came a day after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers staged a demonstration against Rohit Pawar.

NCP (SP) Demands FIR Registration

Addressing the protesters, Kishor Hanumant Kamble, Pune-based youth leader associated with the NCP (SP), said the party had been consistently pursuing the demand for registration of a criminal case for the past 10 months, but the government had failed to act despite repeated submissions of evidence.

#WATCH | NCP (SP) Youth Wing Stages Protest Against BJP, Demands FIR In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash CaseReported by @Alister0135 Read: https://t.co/dhwra60hUd#AjitPawar #BJP #AjitPawarPlaneCrash #MaharashtraNews https://t.co/o6fWAANnIU — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 18, 2026

Kamble said, “We have been protesting continuously for several months demanding that an FIR be registered. Rohit Dada has been pursuing the matter, submitting evidence and raising the issue repeatedly, but the government is not responding. The FIR must be registered.”

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Government Inaction Draws Criticism

He alleged that the Maharashtra government had failed to act despite Karnataka registering a Zero FIR in connection with the matter. He also criticised the BJP for targeting Rohit Pawar through its workers and said the NCP (SP) would continue its protest within the framework of the Constitution.

He said, “If the government has nothing to fear, why is it hesitating to register a case and allow the investigation to establish the truth? Let the truth come out. We want the matter investigated fairly.”