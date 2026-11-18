Massive Timber Market Fire Damages 45 Shops, 6 Houses; Dispute Between 2 Persons Suspected To Have Sparked Blaze | File Pic

Pune: A dispute between two individuals is suspected to have triggered the massive fire at Timber Market in Bhawani Peth, near Jai Vallabh School, early Wednesday, causing extensive damage to around 45 shops, six houses and one vehicle.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said, "So far, we have received information that one of the individuals allegedly set the place on fire in anger following the dispute last night." However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established.

Fire Breaks Out At 2.05 Am

The fire broke out around 2.05 am on November 18. The Pune Fire Brigade received the call and immediately dispatched the first fire tender and water tanker from its headquarters. The first team reached the spot at 2.09 am and began firefighting operations.

#Pune | A massive fire broke out at Pune's Timber Market near Jai Vallabh School around 2:05 am on Wednesday, gutting around 50–60 shops.27 fire tenders and nearly 150 firefighters were deployed to bring the blaze under control. Cooling operations are underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.#PuneFire #PuneNews #TimberMarket #FireIncident #MaharashtraNews #FreePressJournal — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 18, 2026

Given the presence of wooden material and the intensity of the blaze, the fire spread rapidly, causing extensive damage to shops and nearby structures. Firefighters evacuated residents from the affected area and launched operations from all sides to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjoining residential colony.

31 Firefighting Vehicles Deployed

A total of 31 firefighting vehicles were deployed, including 20 fire tenders and four water tankers from Pune Municipal Corporation, one fire tender from Pune Cantonment, one fire tender and one water tanker from PMRDA, along with four JCB machines.

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Nearly 150 firefighters and around 10 officers participated in the operation. The blaze was brought under control within two hours, following which cooling operations continued at the site.

Affected Families Shifted To Shelter

Four affected families have been shifted to a shelter facility at Transit Camp, No. 8 Colony. The Pune District Collector’s office has also been informed to conduct a panchnama to assess the damage.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale, House Leader Ganesh Bidkar and other elected representatives visited the affected site.

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Exact Cause Of Fire Unconfirmed

The exact cause of the fire and the alleged role of the individuals involved are yet to be officially confirmed. The extent of the financial losses is also yet to be assessed.

Fire officials said the operation received support from the police, 108 ambulance service, MSEDCL, vehicle depot, water supply department and local residents.