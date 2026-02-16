 NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Delay In Promised Job For Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Daughter
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule has publicly criticised the Maharashtra state government for failing to fulfil its promise of providing a government job to Asavari Jagdale. Asavari is the daughter of a Pune resident killed in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, Santosh Jagdale.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Sule expressed her “surprise and deep regret” that despite the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s personal assurance and Asavari’s high educational qualifications, the administrative process remains stalled ten months later.

The victim, Santosh Jagdale, was among several tourists from Maharashtra killed during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22nd April 2025. Following the tragedy, the state cabinet had announced a financial aid package of Rs 50 lakh and a compassionate government appointment for Asavari.

It was revealed that at that time, Asavari held a degree in computer science. However, the family reports that they have yet to receive any official appointment letter. This has forced them to rely on their savings to survive.

Sule highlighted that the Jagdale family is currently facing severe financial and emotional hardships, as Santosh was the sole breadwinner of the household. While a formal proposal regarding Asavari’s employment, which was aligned with her qualifications, was submitted to the state authorities months ago, it has not yet received the final seal of approval.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had also expressed readiness to accommodate her in a Class-II administrative post but is reportedly still awaiting the necessary clearance from the state government.

The Baramati MP concluded her appeal by urging the government to show immediate sensitivity toward the bereaved family. She noted that while political leaders across the spectrum, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, had initially offered support, the lack of follow-through has left the family running “from pillar to post” for justice.

