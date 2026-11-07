NCP-SP Leader Rohit Pawar Demands ₹1 Lakh Per Hectare For Drought-Hit Farmers, Warns Of Protest During Winter Session |

Latur, Nov 7: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday accused the state government of neglecting drought-hit farmers and agricultural labourers, demanding substantial financial assistance and warning of a major agitation during the winter session of the state legislature.

Existing Drought Relief Inadequate, Says Rohit Pawar

He was speaking to reporters during his visit at Shivani Lakh village in Ausa tehsil to drought-affected areas of Latur district, including Nilanga, NCP leader Rohit Pawar said the existing relief announced by the government was grossly inadequate given the severity of the agrarian crisis.

He said the state government had sought Rs 30,000 crore in assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). However, the proposed assistance appeared to translate into just Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per hectare for farmers. He questioned why the state government could not provide Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per hectare from its own resources.

"Farmers need assistance, but what about agricultural labourers? They too are facing severe financial distress," he said.

Rohit Pawar Alleges Harassment By Microfinance Recovery Agents

NCP leader Pawar expressed serious concern over alleged harassment of borrowers by microfinance recovery agents, claiming that agents in several areas were using physical violence, threats and intimidation to recover loans. He said such coercive practices were pushing distressed families towards extreme steps, including suicide, and questioned what action the government was taking against the companies concerned.

Highlighting the ground situation, he said farmers in villages such as Shivni Lakh were complaining about the shortage of drinking water for themselves and their cattle. He also questioned the government's arrangements for providing fodder and water to livestock.

Pawar Criticises Government Over Rural Water Crisis

"People do not have drinking water for themselves or their animals. The government does not appear concerned about their plight and is busy only with politics," he alleged.

Questioning the delay in disbursal of the Rs 5,000 immediate assistance announced for farmers, Pawar claimed that only around 40% farmers have received the amount, while 60% to 65% were still awaiting assistance. He also described the amount as inadequate in view of the scale of losses suffered by farmers.

Pawar demanded compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for affected farmers and financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for agricultural labourers. He warned that a major protest would be organised during the winter session if the government failed to respond to their demands.

He said the worsening rural distress had forced several families to migrate to Pune and other cities in search of livelihoods. Some livestock owners, he claimed, had sold cattle worth around Rs 80,000 for just Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 because of their financial difficulties.

"If we do not fight for farmers and agricultural labourers, how will they survive the coming year? We fear that more farmers could die by suicide if the situation remains unaddressed," he said.

Responding to a question about allegations of water being diverted by Baramati Agro for industrial use, Pawar declined to directly engage with the individual who had raised the issue, saying he preferred to respond to people with adequate understanding of the subject.