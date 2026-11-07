BMC Plans ₹422-Crore Nursing And Paramedical Education Complex At KEM Hospital; Tender In December |

Mumbai: KEM Hospital is set to emerge as a major centre for medical education and advanced clinical training, with the BMC planning a Rs 422-crore nursing and paramedical education complex on the hospital premises. The tender for the project is scheduled to be floated in December 2026, paving the way for the development of a major educational infrastructure facility at the hospital.

Two High-Rise Towers To Accommodate 800 Students

The proposed complex will have the capacity to accommodate around 800 students at a time. It will comprise two high-rise buildings constructed on the site of the existing old nursing building. One tower will have 28 floors and the other 32 floors, covering a total area of approximately 74,000 square metres.

The institute will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including BSc and MSc Nursing, besides degree and postgraduate courses in various paramedical disciplines. It will also have modern classrooms and dedicated training facilities.

KEM Hospital's Nursing School Has Been Operational Since 1926

KEM Hospital has been running its nursing school since 1926, providing nursing and midwifery education. The new complex is expected to substantially expand its academic capacity and help develop skilled healthcare professionals.

Separately, the hospital is developing a specialised five-storey bioskills laboratory at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore. Spread across around 20,000 sq ft, the facility will be constructed as part of the redevelopment of the post-mortem hospital building. The tendering process for this project has already been completed, and construction is expected to be completed within the next 11 months.

Advanced Laboratory To Offer Hands-On Surgical Training Using Cadavers

The laboratory will provide hands-on surgical training using actual human cadavers instead of artificial models. It will facilitate training in laparoscopic surgery, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, gynaecology, urology, kidney and knee replacement procedures, as well as robotic surgery. The facility will have the capacity to accommodate around 40 cadavers at a time.

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Currently, medical students receive cadaver-based training, but the hospital does not have a dedicated, fully equipped facility for advanced surgical practice. The new centre will also enable practising doctors and specialists to upgrade their skills.

"Training on fresh cadavers provides a more realistic experience of surgical procedures compared to frozen cadavers. The objective is to offer doctors who travel abroad for specialised training access to advanced facilities in India at comparatively lower costs," said KEM Hospital Dean Dr Harish Pathak.

He added that a public-private partnership model was also being considered for the bioskills centre.

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