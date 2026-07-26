NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Hails Socialist Leader Kumar Saptarshi For Preserving Gandhian Ideals, Inspiring Generations |

Pune, Jul 26: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday hailed veteran socialist Dr Kumar Saptarshi, who passed away on July 18, as a great leader who devoted himself to preserving the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Saptarshi was an activist, writer and founder of the youth movement Yuvak Kranti Dal (Yukrand) and a prominent figure in Maharashtra's socio-political landscape for over five decades.

Addressing a condolence meeting for the late leader at Bal Gandharv Rangmandir, Pawar said," He dedicated his entire life to organising young people and spreading progressive thoughts among them. We remember Kumar as a great leader who worked tirelessly, inspired confidence in the younger generation, and devoted himself to preserving the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi." Pawar said Saptarshi believed that once one accepts an ideology, he or she must continue working for it throughout his or her life.

"Though he is no longer with us, his thoughts and his work remain with us. Let us preserve them," Pawar said while recounting his interaction with Saptarshi.

Born on August 21, 1941, Saptarshi obtained his MBBS degree from BJ Medical College in Pune. He later pursued legal studies and dedicated his life to social work.

He founded the Yuvak Kranti Dal in November 1967. 'Yukrand' worked on issues concerning students, farmers, social justice and democratic rights. He was also associated with socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

Saptarshi entered electoral politics after joining Janata Party in 1977. He was elected as a legislator from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city in 1978.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/