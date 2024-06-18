NCP Reviews Strategy for MLC Polls in Nashik |

NCP Nashik city President Ranjan Thackeray and Youth City President Ambadas Khaire held a review meeting of office bearers at the NCP Bhavan. The meeting was conducted under the guidance of NCP State President Suraj Chavan to support Adv Mahendra Bhavsar, the official candidate of the NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction).

Voting for four legislative council seats will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1.

The schedule for the Teachers' Constituency and Graduate Constituency elections has been announced. The Nationalist Congress Party has given official candidacy to Adv Mahendra Bhavsar in the Nashik Division Teachers' Constituency. Efforts have commenced to elect the NCP candidate. During his tour of Nashik, Youth Regional President Suraj Chavan detailed the strategy for electing candidates to the office-bearers.

Teachers from Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts are voters in this election. The heads of assembly, group, taluka, and division of the five districts conducted a detailed analysis of how teachers in their respective areas would vote for their candidate and advised on electoral precautions. The polling date is set for June 26, and special instructions were given to the office bearers to ensure diligence this time. Adv Mahendra Bhavsar is the official candidate of Mahayuti.

Notable attendees included Shreyansh Bhavsar, Amar Patil, Gaurav Gowardene, Yogesh Nisal, Chetan Kasav, Rishikesh Pingle, Rohit Patil, Aditya Gavane, Nilesh Pelmahale, Mukesh Shewale, Amol Naik and many other officials and activists.