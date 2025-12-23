NCP, NCP-SP Alliance Talks In Advanced Stages In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad: Source | Representational News I File Photo

While a merger isn't likely anytime soon, talks of an alliance between the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions are in advanced stages in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

An NCP-SP source told The Free Press Journal, “We want to win a few seats in the two civic bodies and keep our party alive. Hence, an alliance with Ajit Pawar's faction is vital. Local party workers are also of the opinion that if the two factions unite for the municipal polls, we could challenge the BJP.”

“The talks of the alliance are in fairly advanced stages. However, there is no discussion of a merger currently. A merger should be on equal terms. If it happens now, it will be humiliating for us, as we don't have any bargaining power left,” the source added.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP Pune City chief Prashant Jagtap has warned that he would resign if the two factions unite for the polls.

Speaking to the media earlier, Jagtap said, “When the NCP split, I rebuilt the party in Pune under Sharad Pawar's leadership. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) contests the upcoming municipal elections together in Pune, the NCP-SP will benefit. Conversely, if we fight alongside Ajit Pawar, our party will suffer losses. Also, if forming an alliance with Ajit Pawar again just before the elections leads to the downfall of our party workers, then I will leave the party. I haven't resigned yet. But if both NCP factions unite, I will resign not only from the city president post but also from the membership of NCP-SP.”

When asked for a comment on Jagtap's statement, the source said, “Such casualties are part and parcel of an alliance. It will be better if Jagtap quits now and contests from Shiv Sena (UBT), because they have announced that they would not ally with anyone from the Mahayuti.”

Reportedly, Ajit Pawar is also exploring the possibility of a tie-up with the Congress for the PMC polls. He apparently phoned Satej Patil and put forth a proposal to discuss an alliance, with the Congress leader responding that he would need to discuss the issue with his party.

Responding to a question on this, the source said he was unaware of any such development.