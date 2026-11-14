'NCP Merger Hinges On Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar's Stand,' Says Chhagan Bhujbal; Expresses Concern Over Bhidawada Project Delays | X - ChhaganCBhujbal

Pune: Amid renewed speculation over a possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), senior party leader, Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said that no decision on the issue would be possible until Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar takes a clear stand. He said that discussions, if underway, must reach a conclusion soon rather than continuing indefinitely.

“Until Sunetra Pawar takes a decision, no matter how much discussion takes place, it will not yield any results,” Bhujbal said, making it clear that her position would be crucial to the future course of the merger proposal.

Referring to the political developments following the death of Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal said that several leaders would have to be involved in any decision. “Even though Dada is no longer with us, Jayant Patil is there. This decision will have to be taken after considering the views of the BJP, the NDA and everyone concerned,” he said.

Expressing his frustration over repeated speculation, Bhujbal added, “If discussions are taking place, whatever has to happen should happen soon; otherwise, they should not happen at all. The same issue is being discussed every day. Whenever discussions take place, I will present my position.”

Asked about Parth Pawar’s role in the discussions, Bhujbal said that he was in Pune and the question should be directed to him.

‘People have the democratic right to raise their voice’

Responding to questions about the controversy surrounding the so-called ‘muffler-wearing leader’, Bhujbal said that Sunetra Pawar had already clarified that the matter would be examined after reports from all agencies were received.

He said, “Raising one’s voice is a right given by democracy.”

Bhujbal dissatisfied with Bhidawada project progress

The Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule memorial at Bhidawada in Pune is expected to be inaugurated before March 2027, with senior NCP leader and State Minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressing hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the bhoomipujan for the project, would also inaugurate it.

Bhujbal made the statement after inspecting the ongoing construction work at Bhidawada in Budhwar Peth on Saturday. He reviewed the project’s progress and expressed dissatisfaction over the delays, saying that despite the availability of funds, the work had taken considerably longer than expected.

Bhujbal said, “The work at Bhidawada has been completed, and we should be able to inaugurate it before March 2027. We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the bhoomipujan, to inaugurate the memorial as well.”

The memorial is being developed over a plot measuring approximately 272.57 square metres, with a proposed total construction area of 1,114.55 square metres. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

Holography, audio-visual shows to bring Phule couple’s legacy alive

The memorial will use modern technology to present the lives and contributions of social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. The domes will feature theme-based audio-visual shows based on their biographies, while holography installations will recreate aspects of their work and historical contributions.

Documentaries and other audio-visual presentations will also be part of the exhibition. The complex will house a skill development centre for women and girls, a library, a guidance centre, a computer centre and an amphitheatre.

According to the project update, the RCC work, steel structure, brickwork and internal and external plastering have been completed. False ceiling framework and fire-fighting system installations have also been completed. Electrical installations, audio-visual equipment and holography systems are currently being developed. Administrative approvals have been obtained, and an expert committee has been appointed to oversee the audio-visual and holography components.

‘No shortage of funds, but officials must cooperate’

Bhujbal expressed displeasure over the delay in completing the project and said he had raised the issue with authorities in Mumbai. He credited social reformer Baba Adhav with repeatedly agitating for the memorial and said people from different castes and religions had contributed to the work.

He said, “Baba Adhav staged several agitations for this project. People from all castes and religions have been involved in the work. Ajit Pawar had repeatedly said that Rs 200 crore had been sanctioned for the project. Despite this, there has been considerable delay, and I have raised my complaints with the authorities in Mumbai.”

Bhujbal added, “There is no shortage of funds. What is required is cooperation from officials and local representatives.”

He added that Prime Minister Modi had also appointed a committee in Delhi to look into the matter.