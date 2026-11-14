Thane Traffic Police Promote Helmet Safety And Green Mobility; Safety Kits Distributed Across 18 Traffic Units |

Thane: Emphasizing strict adherence to traffic regulations, mandatory helmet use, and the adoption of eco-friendly transport, the Thane Traffic Police, in collaboration with KIMS Hospital, successfully hosted a major road safety and sustainable mobility awareness campaign on Saturday at KIMS Hospital, Hiranandani Estate.

MP Naresh Mhaske, Traffic Police Officials Attend Awareness Campaign

Organized by the Lifestyle Veda Integrated Welfare Foundation with primary support from Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited and medical backing from KIMS Hospital, the event drew prominent dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, local corporators Manohar Dumbre and Archana Manera, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

MP Naresh Mhaske Stresses Mandatory Helmet Use To Prevent Road Fatalities

Addressing the gathering, MP Naresh Mhaske highlighted the urgent need to protect two-wheeler riders, who account for the highest proportion of road fatalities.

"Two-wheeler riders are the most vulnerable on our roads, and a vast majority of serious accidents involve them. Wearing a helmet and following traffic rules are not just legal requirements—they are essential for saving lives. Every citizen must take personal responsibility for road safety while also embracing sustainable mobility to keep our city clean and green," said MP Naresh Mhaske.

He also extended his best wishes for the upcoming Garware Marathon, organized by the Lifestyle Veda Foundation on Sunday.

A key highlight of the event was an engaging street play (*pathnatya*) performed by young artists, which effectively conveyed messages on road safety, traffic discipline, environmental conservation, the transition to electric vehicles, and the importance of utilizing public transport to curb pollution.

As part of the initiative, safety essentials—including helmets, first-aid kits, and fire extinguishers—were distributed to senior inspectors and traffic personnel representing all 18 traffic units under the Thane Police Commissionerate. The event concluded with attendees taking a solemn pledge to obey traffic rules and uphold cleanliness standards.

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