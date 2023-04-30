NCP loses Pune APMC to BJP; wins big in Baramati |

In the recently-held Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) elections, the BJP-backed Annasaheb Magar Shetkari Vikas Panel won 13 out of 18 seats in Pune APMC after 20 years, while all four NCP candidates emerged victorious in the Baramati APMC polls. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party, won a maximum number of APMC seats overall, with NCP winning all 18 seats in Sangli and Baramati APMCs.

APMC victory an indication of people's mood?

Talking about the results, Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar said farmers and agricultural societies have delivered a good "judgement." The APMC victory is once again an indication of people's mood, according to Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil. In Akola APMC, the panel supported by NCP won 11 seats, followed by five seats won by the BJP-backed panel. In Gondia APMC, the panel led by sitting MLA Vinod Agrawal emerged victorious, while in Tirora, candidates supported by BJP won 10 out of 18 seats.

In Arjuni Morgaon, the BJP-supported Shetkari Vikas Panel and MVA-backed Krushi Vikas Parivartan Panel won nine seats each, while in Amgaon, the BJP-NCP led Amgaon Vikas Panel won 14 seats. Agrawal, who won the Gondia APMC, said that the victory was a mandate against corruption and ten-year misrule of APMC office-bearers. Overall, the APMC polls were seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in Maharashtra.