NCP Leader Shivaji Gadade Patil Alleges ₹10 Lakh Extortion Demand After Library Vandalism Case, Two Booked

NCP Leader Shivaji Gadade Patil | Facebook

Pune: Parvati police have registered an extortion case against two persons after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shivaji Gadade Patil alleged that they demanded ₹10 lakh from him and threatened to kill him. The complaint was filed a day after Gadade Patil and seven others, including corporators, were booked in connection with an alleged library vandalism and verbal abuse incident.

The two suspects have been identified as Mukund Anil Gaikwad (45), a resident of Rajiv Gandhinagar near Parvati foothills on Sinhagad Road, and Shankar Bhalerao. Shivaji Bhiva Gadade Patil, a resident of Peshwa Building on Sinhagad Road, lodged the complaint at Parvati police station.

According to the police, the alleged extortion incident took place around 7.45 pm on Sept 17 at Gadade Patil's party office near the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj flyover.

In his complaint, Gadade Patil alleged that Gaikwad and Bhalerao approached him outside the party office and demanded ₹10 lakh, stating that he would have to pay the amount if he wanted to construct a multipurpose hall or community hall on a plot at Parvati foothills. He further alleged that the two threatened to kill him if he failed to comply with their demand.

The extortion case comes against the backdrop of a separate dispute over a library and study centre located behind Vighnaharta Building at Parvati foothills. According to the police, the premises were allegedly vandalised, and materials and books worth approximately ₹7 lakh were stolen.

The incident led to allegations that Gadade Patil had verbally abused two persons who approached him to question him about the matter.

Following an inquiry, police registered a case late on Friday, Oct 16, against eight persons, including corporators Suraj Lokhande and Priya Gadade, and Shivaji Gadade Patil, in connection with the alleged vandalism and verbal abuse.

Subsequently, on Saturday, Oct 17, around 3.30 pm, police registered the extortion case against Gaikwad and Bhalerao based on Gadade Patil's complaint.