National Students’ Union Protests Outside BARTI In Pune, Seeks Rs 50,000 Aid For MPSC Aspirants | Sourced

Pune: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) in Pune on Wednesday. Students demanded financial assistance of at least Rs 50,000 for MPSC main exam aspirants and raised several issues related to competitive exams.

A large number of students took part in the protest. The situation remained tense for some time before authorities ensured that the demands would be considered.

During the protest, students alleged irregularities in the functioning of BARTI. They demanded that the selection process for aspirants should strictly follow government rules and that any arbitrary practices must stop.

Read Also MPSC Aspirants Slam Delay In Prelims Results, Warn Of Statewide Protest

Protesters also demanded that financial aid for combined exams be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. They called for more vacancies in exams such as police recruitment, IBPS, SSC, MPSC, and UPSC.

The NSUI also urged authorities to take strict action against private institutions that violate government norms and demanded that such institutions be blacklisted.

Students alleged that complaints made since January were ignored and action was delayed. They claimed that institutions violating a government circular issued on December 30, 2025, were being protected and demanded a detailed inquiry.

Read Also Pune: NSUI Stages Protest Against Social Welfare Dept Over Delay In Student Scholarships

NSUI Maharashtra General Secretary Krishna Subhash Sathe said the agitation would be intensified if the demands were not met.

Officials later assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the demands.