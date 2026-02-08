 National Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNational Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World

National Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World

A one-day national seminar on the topic of 'Indian Philosophy and Contemporary Ethical Challenges' was organised by the Philosophy Department of Moolji Jetha (Autonomous) College, run by Khandesh College Education Society, on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Prof. Dr Pandey was speaking on this occasion

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
National Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World | Sourced

Jalgaon: "In today's fast-paced and technologically advanced era, humanity faces numerous ethical challenges. To confront these challenges, the values and thoughts of Indian philosophy remain equally relevant today, and it is essential to practise them," stated Prof. Dr Rishikant Pandey, Head of the Philosophy Department at Allahabad University, while speaking at a national seminar at Moolji Jetha College here on Saturday.

A one-day national seminar on the topic of 'Indian Philosophy and Contemporary Ethical Challenges' was organised by the Philosophy Department of Moolji Jetha (Autonomous) College, run by Khandesh College Education Society, on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Prof. Dr Pandey was speaking on this occasion.

Read Also
Car Catches Fire At Vedhshala Chowk, Major Mishap Averted In Pune | WATCH VIDEO
article-image

In this seminar, held in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR, New Delhi), renowned thinkers from across the country presented their views. Delivering the keynote address, Dr Rishikant Pandey presented the ethics of Indian philosophies. On this occasion, other prominent speakers also shed light on various topics. Prof. Dr Anand Mishra (BHU, Varanasi) explained the relevance of ancient Indian values in modern times. Dr Jayant Upadhyay (Wardha) commented on contemporary global problems and the solutions offered by Indian philosophy. In her introductory remarks and as the convener, Dr Rajni Sinha, Head of the Philosophy Department, explained the objective of the seminar, stating that such seminars are greatly needed to instil ethical values in the youth.

The seminar was successfully conducted under the guidance of the college principal, Dr S. N. Bharambe, and the academic director, Prof. Dr Mrinalini Fadnavis. Since the seminar was conducted through both 'offline' and 'online' modes, many professors, researchers, and students from across the country participated in this intellectual discussion. Professors and students from various colleges were present at the event.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bit Manoj Bajpayee's Wife Shabana Raza's Hand On Sets: 'She Thought This How Filmmakers Behave...'
When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bit Manoj Bajpayee's Wife Shabana Raza's Hand On Sets: 'She Thought This How Filmmakers Behave...'
Key Data, Big Earnings, Global Cues Ahead, What Will Move Markets This Week After 3.5% Rally?
Key Data, Big Earnings, Global Cues Ahead, What Will Move Markets This Week After 3.5% Rally?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World
National Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World
Union Budget 2026–27 A Step Towards Developed India; Focus On Youth, Women, Farmers And Poor:...
Union Budget 2026–27 A Step Towards Developed India; Focus On Youth, Women, Farmers And Poor:...
Nashik Airport Expansion To Boost Regional Growth; Foundation Stone Laid By CM Devendra Fadnavis
Nashik Airport Expansion To Boost Regional Growth; Foundation Stone Laid By CM Devendra Fadnavis
Pune: Head-On Collision In Shirur Uncovers Illegal Country-Made Liquor Smuggling Hours Before ZP &...
Pune: Head-On Collision In Shirur Uncovers Illegal Country-Made Liquor Smuggling Hours Before ZP &...
BJP & AIMIM Stay Neutral As Islam Party & The Samajwadi Party Capture Power In Malegaon
BJP & AIMIM Stay Neutral As Islam Party & The Samajwadi Party Capture Power In Malegaon