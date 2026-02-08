National Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World | Sourced

Jalgaon: "In today's fast-paced and technologically advanced era, humanity faces numerous ethical challenges. To confront these challenges, the values and thoughts of Indian philosophy remain equally relevant today, and it is essential to practise them," stated Prof. Dr Rishikant Pandey, Head of the Philosophy Department at Allahabad University, while speaking at a national seminar at Moolji Jetha College here on Saturday.

A one-day national seminar on the topic of 'Indian Philosophy and Contemporary Ethical Challenges' was organised by the Philosophy Department of Moolji Jetha (Autonomous) College, run by Khandesh College Education Society, on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Prof. Dr Pandey was speaking on this occasion.

In this seminar, held in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR, New Delhi), renowned thinkers from across the country presented their views. Delivering the keynote address, Dr Rishikant Pandey presented the ethics of Indian philosophies. On this occasion, other prominent speakers also shed light on various topics. Prof. Dr Anand Mishra (BHU, Varanasi) explained the relevance of ancient Indian values in modern times. Dr Jayant Upadhyay (Wardha) commented on contemporary global problems and the solutions offered by Indian philosophy. In her introductory remarks and as the convener, Dr Rajni Sinha, Head of the Philosophy Department, explained the objective of the seminar, stating that such seminars are greatly needed to instil ethical values in the youth.

The seminar was successfully conducted under the guidance of the college principal, Dr S. N. Bharambe, and the academic director, Prof. Dr Mrinalini Fadnavis. Since the seminar was conducted through both 'offline' and 'online' modes, many professors, researchers, and students from across the country participated in this intellectual discussion. Professors and students from various colleges were present at the event.