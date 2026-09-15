National Lok Adalat Resolves Over 37,000 Cases Across Pune District | Representative Image

Pune: A total of 37,687 cases were settled amicably during the National Lok Adalat organised across Pune district and all taluka courts under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA).

As many as 2,59,035 cases were placed before the Lok Adalat for settlement. Of these, 37,687 cases were resolved through mutual consent. The cases included both matters pending before courts and pre-litigation disputes.

Among court-pending matters, 7,744 cases out of 84,920 were settled. In the pre-litigation category, 29,943 cases out of 1,74,115 were resolved through mutual agreement.

A wide range of disputes were taken up during the Lok Adalat, including civil and criminal matters, cheque dishonour cases, motor accident compensation claims, family disputes, bank recovery cases, land acquisition matters and electricity bill-related disputes.

The Lok Adalat provided litigants an opportunity to resolve disputes through dialogue and mutual compromise, helping them save considerable time, effort and legal expenses. The process also contributed to maintaining harmony in family, property and other disputes.

Judicial officers, advocates, banks, insurance companies, government departments and litigants actively participated in the successful conduct of the National Lok Adalat.

The Lok Adalat was conducted under the guidance of Anju S Shende, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of the Pune District Legal Services Authority.