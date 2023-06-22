National Florence Nightingale Award: Southern Command's Amita Devrani Honoured |

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the National Florence Nightingale Award on Major General Smita Devrani and Brigadier Amita Devrani of the Military Nursing Service for 2022 and 2023 respectively, the Defence Ministry said. Brigadier Amita Devrani was commissioned into the service in 1986. She is currently appointed as Brigadier MNS, Southern Command.



Southern Command extended heartfelt congratulations and expressed immense pride in Brigadier Amita Devrani for being honoured with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award.





Brig. #AmitaDevrani was honoured at the hands of President #DraupadiMurmu with the National Florence Nightingale Award for her exemplary services. She monitors 50 Army, Navy & AirForce hospitals Presently serving in HQ Southern Command (Medical) in Pune, she has 37 yrs experience pic.twitter.com/IphFfMvzA6 — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) June 22, 2023

Devrani sisters

Brigadier Amita Devrani was commissioned into the service in 1986. She assumed her present appointment of Brigadier MNS, Southern Command on September 1, 2021. She has earlier held various important positions such as Principal College of Nursing, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune; College of Nursing, Army Hospital, Research & Referral; and Vice Principal, College of Nursing, Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Asvini.



The Devrani sisters, hailing from the Kotdwar district of Uttarakhand, were awarded in recognition of their remarkable contribution and service for almost four decades, the ministry said in a statement.



The award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973, is given to recognise the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society.