Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Villagers Demand Strictest Punishment For Accused, Seek Police Chowky Reinstallation

Residents of Nasrapur demand stronger policing and swift justice after a shocking crime in the village | File Photo

Nasrapur, May 2: After the heinous act of rape incident took place in Nasrapur on Friday, people’s anger has erupted in the area and residents alleged serious negligence and zero policing in the area.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal team, the residents shared the brutal story and demanded strict action against the culprit.

Residents demand strict punishment

Omkar, a neighbour, speaking to Free Press Journal said, the incident was very cruel and it is tough to believe. The accused should be hanged in front of the public to be an example over such a heinous act of what will happen. He had done already such crime, still he was out of jail and roaming freely in the village. What is the meaning of the law.

Vaishali Rojure, a local resident, highlighted that the accused Bheemrao Kamble was expelled from his village after the same crime he acted with his nephew.

The minor girl came to her grandmother’s residence in the summer vacation with her elder sister a few days back. The girls used to visit the cowshed to see the calf.

Accused Kamble noticed her visiting the cowshed and accordingly, taking advantage, he took her away and did the crime by putting shocks in her throat.

It is time to change the law and order. We worry about our children after hearing such incidents.

Calls for police presence

Another woman, Radhika Khadke, expressed, we also have a daughter, can anyone imagine how it feels after hearing about such incidents in your locality? The dedicated rules are not enough for such cruel accused. Hang till death on the spot is the only option to create fear among such cruel goons.

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There are a number of schools in the locality. Police should ensure their safety and such incident should not be repeated. The situated police chowky has also been removed. The manpower should be increased in the Pune Police.

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