Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune To Hold Silent Peace March Near Balgandharva Tomorrow; Victim's Family To Join | Representational Image

Pune: Various social organisations in Pune will hold a silent peace march on Sunday (10th May), demanding strict punishment for the accused in the Nasrapur assault and murder case and justice for the victim’s family.

The march will begin at 5 pm from Balgandharva Rangmandir and conclude at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Chowk.

About The Protest…

The incident has triggered strong public anger across the city. Organisers said the march is being held to send a strong message to the administration and judicial system that society stands united against crimes against women and children.

According to the organisers, the protest will be completely peaceful and conducted in silence. Several groups have appealed to parents, students and citizens to participate in large numbers to demand justice for the victim and strict action against the accused.

Victim’s Family Asks Support…

Organisers said such crimes have created fear and insecurity in society and stressed the need for strong punishment to ensure that criminals fear the law.

The victim’s father also appealed to citizens to join the march with their families.

“A monster snatched our daughter away from us. Even today, there is total silence in our house, but it is not silence; it is a daily death. I humbly request all parents to participate in the silent peace march,” he said.