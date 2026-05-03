Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Demands Death Penalty, Says Strict Action Expected Against Such Crimes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar | File Photo

Pune: The assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur in the Pune district has triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (also the guardian minister of Pune District) said the accused must face the harshest punishment, including the death penalty. She stressed that society expects strict action against such crimes.

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Pawar visited the victim’s family and offered her condolences. She became emotional while speaking to them.

“This incident is extremely painful, numbing, and infuriating,” she said. “Seeing the family’s grief, it is impossible to describe this pain in words.” She added that, as a mother, she could deeply understand the suffering of the victim’s parents, especially the mother.

The deputy chief minister said the government is pushing to try the case in a fast-track court. The aim is to ensure a quick and fair trial. She said the administration will take all possible steps to secure the death penalty for the accused. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also assured strict action and full support to the victim’s family.

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‘We Will Not Rest Until…’

Pawar said she is personally monitoring the case. She has discussed the matter with the district superintendent of police. “We will not rest until the victim’s family gets justice,” she said.

According to preliminary information, the accused has a criminal history. Reports suggest he was arrested twice earlier but was released on bail. The revelation has raised serious concerns about repeat offenders and law enforcement processes.

The case has drawn attention across the state, with growing public demand for swift justice. Authorities have assured that the investigation is being handled with urgency and care.

‘Accused Having Criminal Record Is A Matter Of Great Concern’

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Sunetra Pawar said, “In this regard, I spoke with the relevant police officials as well as the family yesterday. According to the information received, it is clear that the accused has a criminal record, which is a matter of great concern.”

She added, “Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendraji Fadnavis has stated that the government is committed to ensuring this monster receives the harshest possible punishment -- the death penalty.”

“We are firmly insisting that the case be tried in a fast-track court so that the judicial process moves quickly. It is my personal opinion that criminals with such distorted mindsets must be dealt with an iron fist; this is exactly what society expects,” she said.