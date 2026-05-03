Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Amit Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government After Pune Brutality | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray has lashed out at the Maharashtra State Government following the horrific assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur.

In an emotional social media post, Thackeray questioned if those in power have lost their senses. He expressed deep rage over the safety of children in the state.

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The young girl was visiting her grandmother for the summer holidays when she was killed. Police say a 65-year-old man lured her away with the promise of showing her a calf.

Her body was later found hidden in a cattle shed. Thackeray described his heart as “numb” and his head “spinning with rage” after learning about the crime.

Thackeray pointed to a long list of recent crimes in places like Badlapur, Thane, and Pune. He said that people feel angry for a few days, but then everyone forgets. He blamed the system for being helpless.

‘Previously, People Were Released Easily’

He mentioned that in previous cases, like the Porsche accident, people were released easily. He believes this happens because criminals no longer fear the law.

The leader asked a direct question to the government about who they are working for. He suggested that criminals feel protected by political leaders. Thackeray also criticised the government for focusing on election schemes like ‘Ladki Bahin’ instead of real safety. He said sisters and daughters do not become safe just because of laws on paper.

‘Police Shall Be Given Free Hand’

In his post, Thackeray asked for the police to be given a “free hand” for just 24 hours. He claimed the police are capable but are stopped by political interests. He said the government must create “terror” in the minds of criminals to stop such acts.

Thackeray ended his message by speaking not as a politician, but as a father and a human being. He expressed worry that no one can guarantee whether children will be safe outside their homes tomorrow. He urged the government to act before the state sinks any further into lawlessness.