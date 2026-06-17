Nasrapur Minor Rape And Murder Case Trial Nears Conclusion; Cyber Expert Testifies In Court | Sourced

Pune: The trial in the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case has entered its final stage, with the prosecution recording the testimony of a cyber expert before the special court on Tuesday.

The prosecution also examined the last witness in the case, who is the investigating officer. During the hearing, the officer presented important evidence collected during the investigation, including CCTV footage, medical records, the post-mortem report, official documents and details related to the alleged assault and the victim’s death.

According to the prosecution, the investigating officer became emotional while recounting certain parts of the investigation before the court.

The proceedings were led by Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar along with Assistant Advocate Prathamesh Shingane. Lawyers representing the original complainant, Radhika Navandar-Joshi and Padekar, were also present during the hearing.

Misar said the final prosecution witness's statement is expected to be completed on Wednesday. After this, the court is likely to record the accused's statements before proceeding to the final arguments in the case.

The fast-track trial has so far seen the examination of 53 witnesses. Earlier, the prosecution had recorded the testimony of a forensic expert, who verified important electronic evidence, including CCTV footage collected during the investigation.

With the prosecution’s evidence stage nearing completion, the case is now moving towards its final phase before judgment.