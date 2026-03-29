Nashik’s Tribal Students Fly For First Time, Visit Science City Ahmedabad | Sourced

Nashik: In a unique initiative, 20 students from Zilla Parishad schools in Surgana taluka were given their first-ever airplane journey to visit Science City in Ahmedabad. The students were selected under the ‘Surgana Science Talent Search’ program.

The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar and Education Officer Sailata Samleti. It was conceptualised by Alpa Deshmukh.

The selected students were from Classes 4 to 8. They earned this opportunity based on their performance in a competitive selection process. The process included multiple tests conducted at school, centre, beat, and taluka levels. A total of 20 top-performing students were chosen from across the taluka.

For many of these students, who come from remote and tribal areas, this was their first experience of air travel. The journey turned out to be a memorable and exciting moment in their lives.

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During the visit to Science City in Ahmedabad, students explored various science models, modern technology, robotics, and space science exhibits. The exposure is expected to increase their interest in science and expand their thinking.

Teachers and officials, including Alpa Deshmukh, Mahesh Nehe, Yashwant Chaudhary, and others, accompanied the students on the tour.

Speaking about the initiative, CEO Omkar Pawar said that students from rural areas have great potential. He said that such opportunities help build confidence and inspire them to aim higher in their education.

The initiative is being seen as an important step towards encouraging scientific learning and providing equal opportunities to students from rural and tribal regions.