 Nashik's Travel Agents Association To Host Holiday Carnival From Jan 23-26 At Chopda Lawns
Nashik's Travel Agents Association To Host Holiday Carnival From Jan 23-26 At Chopda Lawns

The Travel Agents Association of Nashik (TAAN), an organisation of travel professionals in Nashik, is organising a Holiday Carnival (Travel Expo) from January 23 to 26 at Chopda Lawns, with the objective of providing complete travel-related information under one roof. This information was shared by TAAN President Sagar Waghchaure.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
More than 60 travel professionals from Nashik will be participating in this four-day expo. The exhibition will be open daily from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Several informative seminars will also be conducted during the exhibition.
Visitors will get access to a wide range of domestic and international travel options, along with special offers.

Additionally, Star Dream Cruise and Chaudhari Yatra Company will be offering attractive prizes, including a chance for Nashik residents to win a trip to Kerala or Himachal Pradesh. Entry to the exhibition is free, and TAAN has appealed to citizens to visit the expo in large numbers.

