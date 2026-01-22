Nashik's Travel Agents Association To Host Holiday Carnival From Jan 23-26 At Chopda Lawns |

Nashik: The Travel Agents Association of Nashik (TAAN), an organization of travel professionals in Nashik, is organising a Holiday Carnival (Travel Expo) from January 23 to 26 at Chopda Lawns, with the objective of providing complete travel-related information under one roof. This information was shared by TAAN President Sagar Waghchaure.



More than 60 travel professionals from Nashik will be participating in this four-day expo. The exhibition will be open daily from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Several informative seminars will also be conducted during the exhibition.

Visitors will get access to a wide range of domestic and international travel options, along with special offers.

Additionally, Star Dream Cruise and Chaudhari Yatra Company will be offering attractive prizes, including a chance for Nashik residents to win a trip to Kerala or Himachal Pradesh. Entry to the exhibition is free, and TAAN has appealed to citizens to visit the expo in large numbers.

For the successful organisation of the exhibition, Vice President Manoj Vaswani, Secretary Arun Suryavanshi and committee members Amit Chandel, Ishan Joshi and Pankaj Hote are actively involved.