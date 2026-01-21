Nashik's Shivanand Kundaje Wins Gold At State Veterans Table Tennis Championship |

Nashik: At the Maharashtra State Veterans Table Tennis Championship held in Solapur, Nashik’s Shivanand Kundaje clinched the gold medal in the men’s singles (70+ age group). Other Nashik players also put up commendable performances, with Swati Agharkar winning silver, Umesh Kumbhojkar securing bronze, Amol Sarode winning silver, and Satish Shirsat also earning a silver medal.

In the final, Kundaje defeated Mumbai’s Yogesh Desai 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 to register a comfortable 3-1 victory. Following this achievement, Kundaje has been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra team (70+ category) for the upcoming National Veterans Table Tennis Championship. He also won a bronze medal in men’s doubles, partnering with Suhas Dandekar.



In the men’s singles (80+ age group), Nashik’s Satish Shirsat finished with a silver medal after losing in the final to Pune’s Subodh Deshpande. In the men’s 65+ category, Umesh Kumbhojkar settled for bronze after a 3-0 semifinal loss to Mumbai’s Prakash Kelkar. In the men’s 40+ singles, Nashik’s Amol Sarode was defeated in the final and claimed the silver medal. In the women’s singles (60+ category), Swati Agharkar finished with silver after losing to Mumbai’s Neeta Kulkarni.

The winners were congratulated by Nashik District Table Tennis Association office-bearers including President Narendra Chhajed, Vice Presidents Shekhar Bhandari and Milind Kachole, Secretary Rajesh Bharvirkar, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, along with Sanjay Vasant, Alka Kulkarni, Aliasgar Adamji, Tripti Yadav, Mahesh Kittur, Suhas Agharkar, and Vinod Thakur.