Nashik’s NDCC Bank Gets ₹672 Crore Boost; Revival Plan Gains Momentum | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank has been a key pillar of the district’s agricultural and rural economy. It has played a significant role in providing financial support to farmers and agriculture-related projects. The bank has also made a major contribution in connecting primary agricultural credit societies with the wider banking system and ensuring that institutional credit reaches the grassroots level.

This has strengthened rural livelihoods and boosted the local economy. As agriculture remains extremely important for the socio-economic stability of the district, the role of cooperative banking becomes even more crucial. Although the bank has faced financial difficulties over the past few years, its fundamental importance remains unchanged.



Against this backdrop, under the leadership of District Collector Ayush Prasad and with the support of the District Strategic Unit, a comprehensive strategy has been prepared for the bank’s revival. Through this strategy, efforts are being made to restore the bank’s financial stability while ensuring compliance with regulatory norms.



Meanwhile, on March 30, 2026, the state government approved capital assistance of ₹672 crore. This capital infusion is expected to help overcome the bank’s long-standing challenges, strengthen its financial position, and enable its operations to function smoothly once again in accordance with the expectations of the Reserve Bank of India.



However, while the road ahead appears promising, the need for firm implementation, timely reforms, and disciplined functioning has been emphasised.