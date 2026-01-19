Nashik's MVP Signs Historic MoU With Tata ClassEdge For Teacher Training, E-Learning, And Skill Development |

Nashik – A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding educational cooperation has been signed between Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP), Nashik, a leading educational institution in Maharashtra, and Tata ClassEdge, the education division of the Tata Group. This agreement was recently finalised at Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai. This agreement will usher in a new era in the fields of education, sports, and skill development in MVP's schools and colleges.

The agreement was signed by KRS Jamwal, Executive Director of Tata Industries and Chairman of Tata ClassEdge, and Tarun Bhojwani, CEO of Tata ClassEdge, on behalf of the Tata Group, and by General Secretary Adv Nitin Thakare, President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, and Education Officer Prof Dr Bhaskar Dhoke on behalf of MVP.

According to this agreement, teacher training, skill development programs for students, leadership development initiatives, and a modern technology-based e-learning system will be implemented in various educational institutions of MVP. Notably, under the Academic Service Program (ASP), emphasis will be placed on making teaching methods more effective, interactive, and of high quality. The main objective of this agreement is to train teachers in modern teaching skills and make them consistent with the changing educational needs.

Adv. Nitin Thakare (General Secretary, MVP) said, “For the all-round development of students, we will not limit ourselves to academics alone, but will place special emphasis on skill development, personality development, and leadership qualities. Work will be done on communication skills, problem-solving, teamwork, and leadership qualities. Sports development has also been given importance in this agreement, and students will be provided with opportunities at the national and international levels through modern sports training, management, and guidance.”

This agreement is not limited to educational cooperation alone, but is also important from the perspective of social responsibility. The dignitaries present expressed the opinion that this agreement will be a milestone for the overall development of the institution, students, and society.