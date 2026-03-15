Nashik’s Maratha High School Students Excel At Science Project Exhibition, Bag Two First Prizes | Sourced

Nashik: A joint exhibition of student and teacher projects was organised at Maratha High School, located on Gangapur Road, Nashik, under the joint auspices of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), Pune, and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Nashik. This exhibition was conducted as part of the ‘Atal Tinkering Lab’ initiative, a program implemented by NITI Aayog to establish Atal Tinkering Labs in select grant-in-aid secondary schools across the country.

Given that the current era is fundamentally an ‘Electronics Era', NITI Aayog launched this initiative with the objective of imparting basic knowledge of electronics to students up to the 10th grade. Through the Atal Tinkering Lab, students gain both theoretical and practical knowledge in subjects such as coding, robotics, 3D printing, drone technology, mechanical engineering, and microprocessor electronics.

To date, six phases of training (TOT 1 to TOT 6) have been successfully completed for 165 teachers from 55 schools across the Nashik district. This training covered subjects including electronics, mechanical engineering, and digital literacy. Each participating school was represented by one teacher specialising in science, mathematics, or languages.

The culmination of this comprehensive initiative was the ‘Teacher-Student Project Exhibition'. Utilising the knowledge acquired during the training, teachers guided students in creating various models and prototypes. In this exhibition, students presented a total of 172 models.

Success at the Exhibition

The Science Project Exhibition was held on Saturday (March 14, 2026). Students from Maratha High School, Nashik, achieved remarkable success at this exhibition. Shreyas Pawar secured first place in the Mechanical category, while Om Kasar clinched first place in the Electronics category.

Serving as the Chief Guest for the event was Dr Girish Bore, Senior Lecturer at DIET Nashik, and the Principal of Maratha High School, Purushottam Thorat, was present. Dr Kalpana Ahire, Principal of K.T.H.M. College, delivered the presidential address. District Coordinator Mukesh Jagtap, Bhushan Salunkhe, and expert mentors Sagar Vaishnav and Umesh Gatkal were also in attendance.

Shreyas Pawar and Om Kasar were mentored by senior science teachers Sheetal Aher, Manisha Darekar, and Kavita Ghotekar. The programme commenced with a welcome address delivered by Manisha Darekar. Senior science teacher Sheetal Aher anchored the event, while Kavita Ghotekar proposed the vote of thanks.