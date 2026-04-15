Nashik’s ‘Hill Station’ Identity Fading? 39.5°C: Yesterday, Scorching Heat Grips North Maharashtra | Representational Image

Nashik: Nashik has long been renowned as a ‘hill station’ and for its pleasant climate. However, this identity is now gradually fading away. The city's climate is undergoing a shift due to the ever-expanding "concrete jungle" and rampant deforestation. Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Nashik City soared to 39.5 degrees Celsius (approximately 40 degrees). The intensity of the heat remains undiminished from the past few days.

In Nashik City, vehicular traffic on the roads has become negligible during the afternoon hours. Notably, the usual hustle and bustle of workers, particularly in the MIDC area, was almost entirely absent this afternoon. This serves as a stark indicator of just how severe the heat truly is.

The Scorching Fury of Summer Grips North Maharashtra

Along with Nashik, the entire North Maharashtra region is witnessing the scorching fury of summer this year.

- In Malegaon and Dhule, maximum temperatures reached 42 degrees.

- Ahilyanagar recorded 40 degrees.

- Jalgaon is also experiencing intense heat.

In Nashik, the minimum temperature last night stood at 19.9 degrees, while the atmospheric humidity recorded at 8:32 AM today was 54%.

Administration Appeals to Citizens

Against the backdrop of this intense heat, the district administration has issued an important appeal to the citizens: do not venture outdoors during the afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary. If you must step out:

- Carry a water bottle with you,

- Wear a cap or a scarf to cover your head,

- Avoid spending prolonged periods walking in the sun.

This appeal applies to citizens residing within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits as well as those in the rural areas.

Why is the heat intensifying?

The rising temperatures in Nashik are a direct consequence of rapid concretisation and the ongoing felling of trees within the city. Previously, Nashik was recognised as a 'hill station'; however, due to ongoing urban development projects and environmental imbalances within the city, its climate is now undergoing a change. This impact is also evident as a result of the development works currently underway in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The administration has appealed to the residents of Nashik to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, and avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely necessary during this intense heat. According to information provided by the IMD Nashik, the scorching heat is likely to persist for the next few days.

The severity of the summer heat has currently intensified across the entire North Maharashtra region, including Nashik, making it imperative for citizens to take necessary precautions.