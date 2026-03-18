Nashik On Heat Alert: Health Dept Activates ‘Heat Stroke Units’ And Cold Rooms | Sourced

Nashik: With temperatures steadily rising across the district, the Nashik District Health Department has gone on high alert to tackle the growing risk of heat-related illnesses. To ensure prompt treatment for those affected by extreme heat, special “heat stroke units" and “cold rooms" have been made operational at all primary health centres, rural hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and the district hospital.



District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More stated that these dedicated units are equipped with reserved beds, essential medicines, and cooling equipment to treat patients showing symptoms of heatstroke. The initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance at the local level, particularly benefiting farm labourers and workers in rural areas who are more exposed to harsh sunlight.



In view of the intensifying heat, the department is also emphasising preventive measures. Citizens have been advised to take precautions such as covering their heads with caps or cloth while stepping out, wearing light and loose cotton clothing, and staying hydrated by drinking water frequently, even if not thirsty. Avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours and refraining from strenuous physical activities have also been strongly recommended.



Special caution has been urged for vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses, as they are at a higher risk of heatstroke. In case of symptoms like dizziness, nausea, or dehydration, citizens are advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest government health facility rather than relying on home remedies.



The district administration and health machinery are fully prepared to handle the situation, and citizens are urged to cooperate by taking necessary precautions to safeguard their health.