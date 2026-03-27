Nashik’s Gauri Murkute Becomes Deputy Director (Agriculture) After MPSC Success | Sourced

Nashik: Gauri Murkute, the daughter of farmer Bhausaheb Murkute from Matori (Nashik Taluka), has achieved outstanding success in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination and has been selected for the prestigious Class-I post of Deputy Director (Agriculture). The Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) felicitated her for this achievement, which she attained through sheer hard work and perseverance.

Gauri Murkute was felicitated during a ceremony organised at the MVP's central office. Present on this occasion were the MVP General Secretary, Adv. Nitin Thakare, President, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President, Dr Sunil Dhikale, Vice President, Vishwas More, Vice President, Devram Mogal, Secretary, Dilip Dalvi, Director, Ramesh Pingle, and Education Officers, Dr Bhaskar Dhoke and Dr Ajit More.

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Prominent figures from Matori village, including Motiram Pingle, Headmistress Sharayu Bhamre, Gauri’s father Bhausaheb Murkute, Vilas Dhondge, Dashrath Hagwane, and Daulat Pingle, were present in large numbers, alongside many other villagers.