Nashik's Dwarka Circle Interchange Project 80% Complete | Sourced

Nashik: One of Nashik's busiest and most challenging traffic junctions is set for a major transformation, with construction of the Dwarka Circle interchange nearing completion. The main stretch of the project is expected to open to traffic ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, while the overall project is scheduled for completion by February-end 2027.

A critical infrastructure intervention for Nashik's long-term urban mobility, the project is expected to significantly ease congestion at Dwarka Circle, where traffic converges from the Mumbai-Agra Highway, Pune Road, Nashik Road and the city. The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is developing the interchange, with the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) closely monitoring infrastructure preparedness and its implications for traffic management during the upcoming Kumbh.

The project involves the construction of a 563-metre interchange corridor, including a vehicular underpass, along with approach roads and service roads on both sides. The underpass will reduce the need for vehicles to negotiate the busy junction at ground level. This is expected to minimise traffic conflicts, improve road safety and facilitate smoother movement.

With construction progressing on multiple fronts, substantial portions of the underpass structure are ready. The Pune-side ramp and two covered sections of the underpass are complete. Structural work on the third covered section, measuring 53 metres, is also complete, with curing underway. Work on the Nashik-side ramp, relocation of utilities and associated road infrastructure is progressing.

Commenting on the progress, NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "The Dwarka Circle interchange is a particularly important project for Nashik, not just from the perspective of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 but also for the city's long-term traffic management. Our focus is to ensure that this critical infrastructure is available to commuters ahead of the Kumbh, while also contributing to a more efficient and safer road network for Nashik in the years ahead."

Executing a major road infrastructure project at an already busy junction has involved considerable logistical and engineering challenges. Construction has had to be undertaken beneath the existing flyover while ensuring its structural safety and maintaining essential traffic movement. Restricted right-of-way, underground utilities and monsoon conditions have added to the complexity. MSIDC has addressed these challenges through phased construction, work on multiple fronts, extended working hours and coordination with the traffic police, Nashik Municipal Corporation and other utility agencies.

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Key project highlights

Dwarka Circle interchange

- 240-metre approach towards Pune

- 223-metre approach towards Nashik

Project timeline

- February 2026: Work order issued

- January-end 2027: Targeted opening of main stretch

- Post-Kumbh: Phase II works involving dedicated U-turn facilities on the Mumbai and Dhule sides