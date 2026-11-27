Photo by Aconitum on Unsplash |

In the fourth story of Kindness Stories, a month-long series by Kindness Unlimited in association with The Free Press Journal, Smita Chougule, a school teacher in Pune, overcame her fear to help an accident victim

Smita, a schoolteacher in Pune, was on her way home on a crowded city bus when the driver suddenly applied the brakes near Pune University Road. A woman had fallen off her two-wheeler and lay badly injured on the road, bleeding from the head. People gathered around, but no one stepped forward to help.

Smita had always been frightened of accidents. Yet, that day, she found the courage to get off the bus.

"I don't know from where I got this courage," she recalls.

She immediately called for an ambulance, but her call went unanswered. With no time to lose, she helped stop an auto rickshaw and got in with the unconscious woman, whose bleeding head rested on her lap.

When the woman began regaining consciousness, she asked where she was. Though frightened herself, Smita kept reassuring her until they reached the hospital.

Smita stayed on, called the woman's husband and waited until he arrived. The woman had to undergo ten stitches. "She is saved because you brought her in time," the doctor told Smita.

A few days later, the couple visited Smita at her home to thank her in person.

"Whenever I remember the incident, I don't believe it was me who got down that bus," she says.

Smita's story is a reminder that kindness often calls us to step beyond our fears and comfort zones. Sometimes, choosing to act when others hesitate can make the difference between life and death.

Note:

Like Smita Chougule, Kindness Unlimited has come across several such stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things through simple acts of kindness.

Kindness Unlimited is a youth-centric non-profit organisation that has been celebrating 21 years of spreading kindness by advocating it as a life skill. Guided by the motto, ‘Balancing self-interest with the common good’, the organisation works to build empathy, social capital and human connections across communities.

Have you performed or witnessed an act of kindness worth sharing? Write to Kindness Unlimited at contactus@kindnessunlimited.in.