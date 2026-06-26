Nashik’s Dr Mahesh Dixit To Lead Intelligence Bureau; Union Cabinet Approves Appointment | Sourced

Nashik: Dr Mahesh Dixit, a native of Nashik, has been appointed as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), India's premier internal intelligence agency. The Union Cabinet recently approved his appointment.



Originally from Nashik, Dr. Dixit completed his primaOriginally from Nashik, Dr Dixit completed his primary education at Rangubai Junnare School and pursued higher studies at RYK College. College, Pune, followed by an MD in Psychiatry.



Choosing a career in public service, Dr Dixit joinedChoosing a career in public service, Dr Dixit joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) and was allotted the Andhra Pradesh cadre, for his effective work in Naxal-affected regions, which led to his induction into the Intelligence Bureau.



Dr Dixit served as the IB Chief in Kashmir for nearlDr Dixit served as the IB Chief in Kashmir for nearly eight years, where he played a key role in handling complex security challenges. I have the northeastern region, including Nagaland.

Widely regarded as a dedicated, scholarly, and highlyWidely regarded as a dedicated, scholarly, and highly competent officer, Dr Mahesh Dixit's appointment to head the Intelligence Bureau is a matter of pride for Nashik as well as the nation.