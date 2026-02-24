Nashik’s Dr Bharti Pawar Appointed BJP State Vice President; Rohini Naidu Named Secretary | Sourced

Nashik: After several days of anticipation, the BJP State Executive Committee was finally announced on Tuesday. State President Ravindra Chavan declared the appointments of a chief spokesperson, general secretary, secretary, vice presidents, treasurer, and BJP Yuva Morcha president during a press conference. Former Union Minister of State Dr Bharti Pawar has been appointed as Vice President, while former President of the Nashik City Mahila Aghadi, Rohini Naidu, has been appointed as Secretary.

Dr Bharti Pawar, daughter-in-law of former minister A.T. Pawar, began her political career with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested from the Dindori constituency, winning by a record margin. After becoming a member of Parliament for the first time, she was appointed as union minister of state for health.

However, she faced defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recognised as a highly educated tribal face, the BJP has consistently given her prominence. By appointing her as state vice president, the party appears to be attempting her political rehabilitation. She will be responsible for Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon districts.



Rohini Naidu is known as a loyal party worker. She has previously served as State Secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha and President of the Nashik City Mahila Aghadi. During her tenure, several public agitations were launched on various issues, keeping her politically active and in the spotlight.