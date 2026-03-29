Nashik ZP Launches Free Residential NEET-JEE Coaching For Rural Students Under ‘Super 100’ | Aakash

Nashik: On behalf of the Nashik Zilla Parishad (District Council), a two-year, completely free residential coaching program for the NEET and JEE/JEE Advanced examinations is being offered to students from rural areas belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other categories under the ‘Super 100’ initiative.

Under this initiative, a total of 100 students will be selected, with the following category-wise distribution: SC – 14, ST – 36, and Others – 50. A special provision has also been made for 02 students with disabilities.

The selection process will be conducted in two stages: the first stage at the Taluka (block) level and the final stage at the district level. The selection test will be a 100-mark examination based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus. The examination will cover the following subjects: Physics (20 marks), Chemistry (20 marks), Mathematics (25 marks), Biology (20 marks), and English (15 marks). The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes.

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The last date for online application is April 12, 2026 (until 12:00 AM). The selection test will be conducted in the first week of May. The student must be appearing for the Class 10 (SSC) examination (March 2026) from a government or aided school located in the rural areas of Nashik district. The parents' annual income must not exceed ₹200,000 (Two Lakh Rupees). A domicile certificate is mandatory. Upon selection, it is mandatory for the student to pass the Class 10 examination and secure admission to the science stream during the 2026-27 academic year.

Selected students will be provided with academic expenses, textbooks, study materials, and accommodation facilities completely free of cost. Applications can be submitted via the Zilla Parishad's official website or through the provided link/QR code.