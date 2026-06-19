Nashik Zilla Parishad Trains Healthcare Staff Across 112 PHCs To Strengthen Rural Health Services | Sourced

Nashik: In accordance with the state government's guidelines, the Nashik Zilla Parishad Health Department held a special two-day training programme focused on ‘Comprehensive Primary Health Care’ to ensure the delivery of quality, holistic, and patient-centric health services to the district's citizens. This district-level training programme was conducted on June 17 and 18, 2026, at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) level.

This two-day training camp was organised across all 112 primary health centres in the district. The programme was inaugurated by District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar Maure. A tree plantation drive was also conducted during the inaugural ceremony to convey a message of environmental conservation.

Focus on Patient-Centric Service

The primary objective of this training is to ensure that quality healthcare services are accessible to every citizen at the rural level through health centres.

The two-day sessions will provide in-depth guidance on strengthening primary healthcare services, improving patient communication, and effectively implementing various government health schemes.

Participants in the Training

Key stakeholders forming the backbone of the district's health system are participating in this training. Participants include medical officers, community health officers (CHOs), male and female health workers, group promoters, and ASHA coordinators. Expert trainers will provide instruction on topics such as modern healthcare practices, control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and maternal and child health.

The Health Department has expressed confidence that this training will strengthen and boost primary healthcare services in the rural and remote areas of Nashik district.