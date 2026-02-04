Nashik Zilla Parishad Organises Goda Mahotsav 2026 For Women’s Self-Help Groups | Sourced

Nashik: The Goda Festival 2026 has now begun for the people of Nashik. This festival, showcasing and selling high-quality products from rural women's self-help groups (SHGs), celebrates women's success and self-reliance.

The festival is being held from 10 AM to 10 PM between February 5th and February 9th, 2026, at Dongre Vasti Gruha Ground, Gangapur Road, Nashik. This district-level initiative is being organised jointly by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM). It also includes a divisional-level 'Saras' exhibition.

The festival features a total of 175 stalls from Nashik district and the Nashik division. Of these, 140 stalls are for product sales, and 35 stalls are for traditional rural food items. High-quality products such as homemade food items, handicrafts, traditional art-based products, and daily use items, all made by rural women, are available here. Citizens will have the opportunity to experience the authentic taste of rural culture, and women entrepreneurs will get a chance to reach customers directly.

This is not just a buying and selling event but a celebration of the hard work, skills, and success of rural women. This will encourage women's businesses, strengthen the rural economy, and enhance women's economic empowerment and self-reliance.

In this regard, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar, and the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, Pratibha Sangamnere, have appealed to the citizens, stating, "This is an effort to bring the products made with hard work and skill by women from rural areas directly to the consumers. We urge the people of Nashik to support these women entrepreneurs by giving priority to local products." Omkar Pawar inspected the preparations for the festival at Dongre Hostel and said, "This festival is a celebration of women's achievements. Come with your family and friends, buy local products, and encourage the work of women's self-help groups."

The administration has appealed to the people of Nashik to participate in the Goda Mahotsav 2026, a beautiful initiative for women's empowerment, and support the efforts of rural women. Come to the festival, experience rural culture, taste delicious food, and buy high-quality products!